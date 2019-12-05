Saudi oil minister: I feel good about the OPEC meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Saudi Arabia oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

There have been whispers that he is pushing really hard to try and get other OPEC members on board with the idea of deeper output cuts. That said, it remains to be seen if Russia - a key stumbling block in the plans - will agree to such a proposal.
ForexLive

I'm not sure if we can read anything into the headline comment but there haven't been much leaks about what to expect in the first few hours.

