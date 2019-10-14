Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Aussie falls further as risk assets see added pressure on the day
-
Gold holds its ground despite trade truce, what's next?
-
Pound slips further to start the European morning
-
Cable holds lower as Brexit hopes dashed, but buyers keep control for now
-
The key technical barometers for some of the major currency pairs
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Guindos: Risk of a recession in the euro area is very low
-
ECB's de Guindos: Central bank outlook doesn't include a scenario of a hard Brexit
-
Survey: Economists see the ECB keeping rates steady until year-end
-
Australia's AMP Capital says "ongoing pressure on the RBA for further interest rates cuts"
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0725 (vs. Friday at 7.0727)