Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman conciliatory words on Iran
Comments earlier from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a television interview broadcast late Tuesday.
- he sought "good" relations
- "Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran"
- "We do not want Iran's situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow... and to push the region and the world towards prosperity"
A promising tone indeed, it appears the situation in the middle east may calm. Then again, on the other hand the U.S. Navy fired warning shots at Iranian military boats in the northern Persian Gulf on Monday, the first such escalation in nearly four years, said the Pentagon earlier also.