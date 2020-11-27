Saudi, Russia energy ministers to hold informal talks with OPEC+ JMMC tomorrow - report

TASS reports on the matter

In saying that the informal OPEC+ consultations will be held tomorrow on 28 November.





This is usually done to get a feel of the mood music in the room and also to try and feel out what the two big heads i.e. Saudi and Russia are going to want ahead of the ministerial meetings next week on 30 November and 1 December.

The market is largely expecting an extension of the output cuts by three months but tensions surrounding the deal itself and the future of the bloc (UAE is reported to want to quit) is making for some nervousness as we look towards the week ahead.



