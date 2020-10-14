Saudi Salman, Russia Putin agree on call to urge OPEC+ to stick to output cuts

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Russian President Vladamir Putin spoke by phone

Saudi Arabia issued thier readout on the call:

Salman, Putin "agreed on the importance of all oil-producing countries to continue cooperating and abiding by OPEC+ agreement to achieve these goals for the benefit of both producers and consumers"

---

Background to this is an upcoming full meeting of OPEC+ on November 30 and December 1 to decide on any further production cuts from nearly 8 million barrels a day to 6 million barrels a day in January 2021





A small group of OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to review compliance on a conference call scheduled for October 19.



