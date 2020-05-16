Saudi sovereign wealth fund has bought a big stake Boeing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Saudi Arabia's $300 billion sovereign-wealth fund has invested further into US corporations.

Q1 figures from the Public Investment Fund show fresh stakes taken in:
  • Facebook, Disney , Marriott, Cisco Systems, Citigroup, Bank of America, & Boeing
(and others). The stake in Boeing was circa $714 million.

With oil prices weaker Saudi is accelerating diversification, buying in during Q1:
  • "We actively seek strategic opportunities both in Saudi Arabia and globally that have strong potential to generate significant long-term returns while further benefiting the people of Saudi Arabia and driving the country's economic growth" 
From filings with the US SEC, via a WSJ report, link is here for more (the Journal may be gated)

Saudi Arabia's $300 billion sovereign-wealth fund buys Boeing

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose