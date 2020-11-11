Saudi's Salman says has, and is still, working to guarantee stability of oil supplies
Saudi Arabia's King Salman says Saudi has and is still working to guarantee stability of oil supplies to the world in a way that equally serves producers and consumers despite Covid-19 impact on global oil markets
- says kingdom managed to minimise impact of covid-19 on economy and health sector - statement
- says chairmanship of G20 in 2020's exceptional circumstances is opportunity to lead efforts on fixing global economic system
- says region facing several attempts from regional powers to spread extremist ideologies
- stresses the danger of Iran's regional project in supporting terrorism, extremism and sectarianism - statement