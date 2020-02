Saudi's weigh break with Russia over response to coronavirus

Wall Street Journal reports





Saudi Arabia break from Russia production alignments which has been in effect for 4 years



Russia and OPEC have corroborated since December 2016. If OPEC from Russia, but could further weaken OPECs ability to influence will prices according to the article



OPEC+ is expected to meet in March in Vienna

Russia rejected a Saudi push to deepen production curbs by 600,000 barrels a day in February



Russian officials don't see a need for a reduction



Russia says business activity in China is recovering and the impact of the virus on oil demand is limited

Crude oil prices are down -$0.70 or -1.32% at $53.17. That is up from the low of $52.68 but also below the high price for the day of $53.86.

ForexLive

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE are holding talks this week to discuss a possible collective output cut as much as 300K barrels a day. This according to the Wall Street Journal