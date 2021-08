Latest data released by Destatis - 30 August 2021

Prior +3.7%







The surge in annual inflation since July owes much to base effects, after having seen a VAT reduction during the course of 2H 2020.

The bump in annual inflation here reaffirms the notion that price pressures are still on the high side in Germany, likely to see an estimated +3.9% y/y or +4.0% y/y reading in the national reading when released later in the day at 1200 GMT.