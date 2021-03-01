Heads up: Saxony CPI release delayed to 1000 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The data was initially scheduled for 0800 GMT

Just in case for those looking out for the data. Also, we got the North Rhine Westphalia release earlier and it showed a slight jump in the reading from +1.0% y/y in January to +1.3% y/y in February, keeping with expectations of a slightly firmer reading last month.
