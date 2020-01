Latest data released by Destatis - 3 January 2020

Prior -0.8%

CPI +1.4% y/y

Prior +1.1%

That's a modest increase in consumer inflation towards the end of last year and the better news is that core inflation is also seen rising further to +1.8% y/y.









That should reaffirm expectations for stronger price pressures in the national reading later as inflation looks to be settling into a better spot to begin 2020.