Saxony January CPI +1.0% vs 0.0% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 January 2021


  • Prior 0.0%
The key thing to note in this report is that core inflation also jumped higher from +0.7% y/y in December to +1.4% y/y this month. That said, just be mindful that the big jump to start the new year may be a one-off due to tax implications as a result of the pandemic.

I'll elaborate more on that in a separate post in a bit. But if that proves to be the case, then the ECB will easily look past this and brush it aside as a non-starter for inflation.
