Saxony March CPI +1.7% vs +1.3% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2021
This matches with the upside bias seen from the other state readings and reaffirms expectations of a more positive tilt in annual inflation when we get to the German national reading later in the day at 1200 GMT.
- Prior +1.3%
Of note, the core reading for Saxony shows that consumer inflation is seen holding steady at +1.3% y/y - similar to that of February.
The estimate for the national reading later is +1.7% y/y and we are likely to see a reading between that and +1.9% y/y, given the bump seen in the other state readings.