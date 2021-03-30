Saxony March CPI +1.7% vs +1.3% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2021

Prior +1.3%





Of note, the core reading for Saxony shows that consumer inflation is seen holding steady at +1.3% y/y - similar to that of February.





The estimate for the national reading later is +1.7% y/y and we are likely to see a reading between that and +1.9% y/y, given the bump seen in the other state readings.



