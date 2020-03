Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 March 2020





Prior +2.0%

CPI +0.1% m/m

Prior +0.5%

The drop in annual headline inflation is expected on weaker energy prices but the good news here is that the core reading keeps steady at +1.9% y/y as seen above, well for now at least. That sort of negates the weaker headline reading at present but the market focus really isn't on inflation figures at the moment.