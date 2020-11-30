Saxony November CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 November 2020

Prior 0.0%





The good news in this report is that core inflation is keeping steady and not really slipping any further, with November seeing a slight uptick to +0.8% y/y:









A mild uptick in annual inflation in Saxony compared to October, so that still leaves a bit of a mixed picture following the more subdued North Rhine Westphalia reading earlier. We'll see how the other state readings go to identify the benchmark today.