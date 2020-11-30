Saxony November CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 November 2020

  • Prior 0.0%
A mild uptick in annual inflation in Saxony compared to October, so that still leaves a bit of a mixed picture following the more subdued North Rhine Westphalia reading earlier. We'll see how the other state readings go to identify the benchmark today.

The good news in this report is that core inflation is keeping steady and not really slipping any further, with November seeing a slight uptick to +0.8% y/y:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose