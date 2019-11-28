Saxony November CPI -0.8% vs +0.1% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 November 2019





Prior +0.1%

CPI +1.1% y/y

Prior +1.0%

The drop in the monthly headline reading is a little misleading as the annual print is seen improving from October with the core reading also seen improving to +1.6% y/y in November from +1.4% y/y last month.





This should help to reaffirm some decent price pressure still holding up in Germany despite a bit of a drop over the last few months. But again, as long as the core reading is seen faring better, that should help provide some comfort to policymakers.



