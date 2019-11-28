Saxony November CPI -0.8% vs +0.1% m/m prior

  • Prior +0.1%
  • CPI +1.1% y/y
  • Prior +1.0%
The drop in the monthly headline reading is a little misleading as the annual print is seen improving from October with the core reading also seen improving to +1.6% y/y in November from +1.4% y/y last month.

This should help to reaffirm some decent price pressure still holding up in Germany despite a bit of a drop over the last few months. But again, as long as the core reading is seen faring better, that should help provide some comfort to policymakers.

