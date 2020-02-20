What's on the schedule for tomorrow's North American session?
Canada retail sales, flash manufacturing PMI, existing home sales, Fed speakTomorrow Canada retail sales and US flash manufacturing PMI are on the schedule in the NY session. There is also a number of Fed speakers scheduled.
Below is a look at the economic/event calendar
- Canada retail sales for the month of December. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Est. 0.1% versus 0.9% last month. Ex auto 0.3% versus 0.2% last month.
- FOMC member Kaplan speaks. 9:35 AM ET/1435 GMT
- Markit US manufacturing PMI for February (preliminary). 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT. Estimate 51.5 versus 51.9 last month. Services PMI estimate 53.4 versus 53.4 last month
- US existing home sales for January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 5.44 million annualized sales pace versus 5.54M last month. Existing home sales account for 90% of US sales
- FOMC member Lael Brainard speaks. 10:15 AM ET/1515 GMT
- BOE Tenreyro speaks. 1:30 PM ET/1830 GMT
In the European session, flash manufacturing and services PMI will also be released:
- France /services PMI, 3:15 AM ET/0815 GMT. Estimate 51.4 versus 51.0
- German flash manufacturing PMI. 3:30 AM ET/1830 GMT. Est. 44.8 versus 45.3
- EU flash manufacturing PMI. 4 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 47.4 versus 47.9
- UK flash manufacturing PMI. 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Estimate 49.7 versus 50.0 last month.