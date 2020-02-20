What's on the schedule for tomorrow's North American session?

Canada retail sales, flash manufacturing PMI, existing home sales, Fed speak



Below is a look at the economic/event calendar Canada retail sales for the month of December. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Est. 0.1% versus 0.9% last month. Ex auto 0.3% versus 0.2% last month.



FOMC member Kaplan speaks. 9:35 AM ET/1435 GMT



Markit US manufacturing PMI for February (preliminary). 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT. Estimate 51.5 versus 51.9 last month. Services PMI estimate 53.4 versus 53.4 last month

US existing home sales for January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 5.44 million annualized sales pace versus 5.54M last month. Existing home sales account for 90% of US sales



FOMC member Lael Brainard speaks. 10:15 AM ET/1515 GMT



BOE Tenreyro speaks. 1:30 PM ET/1830 GMT In the European session, flash manufacturing and services PMI will also be released:

France /services PMI, 3:15 AM ET/0815 GMT. Estimate 51.4 versus 51.0

German flash manufacturing PMI. 3:30 AM ET/1830 GMT. Est. 44.8 versus 45.3



EU flash manufacturing PMI. 4 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 47.4 versus 47.9

UK flash manufacturing PMI. 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Estimate 49.7 versus 50.0 last month. ForexLive

