Scholz: Recovery measures are the start of a fiscal union

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the German finance minister on Bloomberg

  • Germany needs to take on significant debt in 2021
  • We are seeing some good data on the economy
  • Germany will need to suspend debt rules in 2021 again
  • German budget will be in line with debt rules in 2022
  • Recovery measures are the start of a fiscal union
Imagine starting a fiscal union without asking voters if they want one.

Scholz was out with similar comments in an interview earlier today on adding debt.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund more measures in the fight against the coronavirus.

