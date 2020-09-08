Scholz: Recovery measures are the start of a fiscal union
Comments from the German finance minister on Bloomberg
- Germany needs to take on significant debt in 2021
- We are seeing some good data on the economy
- Germany will need to suspend debt rules in 2021 again
- German budget will be in line with debt rules in 2022
- Recovery measures are the start of a fiscal union
Imagine starting a fiscal union without asking voters if they want one.
Scholz was out with similar comments in an interview earlier today on adding debt.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund more measures in the fight against the coronavirus.