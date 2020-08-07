Schumer: It was a disappointing meeting

There it is

Democrats offered at $2 trillion deal and it evidently didn't go anywhere.





The White House said it can't go much beyond $1 trillion on virus relief, according to Schumer. Pelosi said both sides are still far apart.







I don't see how this comes to a quick conclusion. The Democrats tried to make something happen today but now they just look weak and the White House will be emboldened to let them come down again.







I'm starting to get the sense we need to see the market kick-and-scream before we get some progress.





In all likelihood, Trump will sign a series of executive orders later today or tomorrow delaying the collection of payroll taxes, putting a moratorium on evictions and some other measures.





