Schumer: McConnell urging Republicans to go forward and not question electoral vote

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Seems to have crossed a threshold

Senate Minority Leader Schumer - who is scheduled to meet with McConnell, Pelosi and McCarthy at 4 PM- is saying:
  • He was told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged Republicans to go forward and not question electoral tally giving presidential victory to Biden
Earlier today, McConnell congratulated Biden on the Senate floor.  He and Biden also talked for the 1st time since the election.  

As far as coronavirus stimulus talks Schumer says:
  • he backs state aid, won't negotiate public
