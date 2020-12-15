Schumer: McConnell urging Republicans to go forward and not question electoral vote

Seems to have crossed a threshold



He was told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged Republicans to go forward and not question electoral tally giving presidential victory to Biden

Senate Minority Leader Schumer - who is scheduled to meet with McConnell, Pelosi and McCarthy at 4 PM- is saying:





As far as coronavirus stimulus talks Schumer says:

he backs state aid, won't negotiate public

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Earlier today, McConnell congratulated Biden on the Senate floor. He and Biden also talked for the 1st time since the election.