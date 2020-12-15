Schumer: McConnell urging Republicans to go forward and not question electoral vote
Seems to have crossed a threshold
Senate Minority Leader Schumer - who is scheduled to meet with McConnell, Pelosi and McCarthy at 4 PM- is saying:Earlier today, McConnell congratulated Biden on the Senate floor. He and Biden also talked for the 1st time since the election.
- He was told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged Republicans to go forward and not question electoral tally giving presidential victory to Biden
As far as coronavirus stimulus talks Schumer says:
- he backs state aid, won't negotiate public