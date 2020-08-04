Schumer: Negotiations are moving in the right direction

Who to believe?

Mnuchin told colleagues in a lunch meeting that there has been no progress in a week. The Agriculture Secretary said a deal could be two weeks away. Pelosi says her red line is $600/week. Mnuchin is talking about executive actions today.





Meanwhile Schumer says they're getting closer to an agreement on five or six issues. McConnell said he will support whatever the White House agrees to.





I really get the sense that Pelosi is going for it all here. She senses an opportunity for a massive win. Maybe she overplays her hand but I think she's going to keep playing it for now.





In any case, these headlines are tough to trade because they're so contradictory.

