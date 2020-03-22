Schumer says he believes disagreements over coronavirus bill can be overcome in the next 24 hours

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he believes disagreements over coronavirus bill can be overcome in the next 24 hours

  •  says he's hopeful changes can be made to move forward on the emergency aid bill, but "we are not yet at that point."
  • "The legislation has many problems. At the top of the list it includes a large corporate bailout, with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight."


Note there are senators not voting due to self-isolation over COVID-19 infections or caution over potential infections
  • Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.



