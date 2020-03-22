US Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he believes disagreements over coronavirus bill can be overcome in the next 24 hours

says he's hopeful changes can be made to move forward on the emergency aid bill, but "we are not yet at that point."

"The legislation has many problems. At the top of the list it includes a large corporate bailout, with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight."











Note there are senators not voting due to self-isolation over COVID-19 infections or caution over potential infections

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.













