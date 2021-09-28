Schumer says he will ask Senate later today for consent to hold a vote to increase debt limit on a majority vote
Schumer comments
I have no idea whether this tactic will work but I also have no doubt that the debt limit will be raised and the US won't default.
"If Republicans really want to see the debt ceiling raised without providing a single vote, I'm prepared to have that vote," Schumer said. "I can't imagine the Republican leader will object to his own request."
Update: So much for that plan. This is all theatre, as usual.