Schumer says Senate will have the votes to pass $1.9 trillion stimulus
The debate will start tomorrow
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says the full chamber will begin considering Biden's $1.9 trillion covid relief bill "as early as tomorrow" and that "we'll have the votes we need to pass this bill."
The minimum wage portion of the bill will be stripped out and there will be other changes with the House bill and it will go to reconciliation afterwards. The aim is to get it signed around March 14.