Schumer says Trump could be barred from running again

Interesting development

Democratic Senate leader Schumer says that a trial for Trump in the Senate likely won't occur until after Biden takes over.





Many thought that would be the end of it but evidently not. Schumer said the trial will begin after January 19 and if he's convicted, there will be a vote to bar him from running again.





That is a very interesting development, that would take Trump out of the 2024 equation. I imagine there might be 17 Republican Senators who want to be done with him. You can be Mitt Romney is one of them.

