Schumer says Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate on Monday
The Senate must commence proceedings when it receives them
The Senate is going to hold a trial to impeach Trump and could vote to ban him from running for office again. It takes a two-thirds majority to impeach.
The Senate is constitutionally required to begin the impeachment trial at 1 pm the day after the article is transmitted so that means Tuesday.
The saga could set off a civil war within the Republican party.
The trial could also delay Senate business for a few weeks but there was earlier talk about a dual track as Biden tries to confirm his cabinet and works on a stimulus package.
Bookmakers are out with odds of a conviction at about 20%.