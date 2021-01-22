Schumer says Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate on Monday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The Senate must commence proceedings when it receives them

The Senate is going to hold a trial to impeach Trump and could vote to ban him from running for office again. It takes a two-thirds majority to impeach.

The Senate is constitutionally required to begin the impeachment trial at 1 pm the day after the article is transmitted so that means Tuesday.

The saga could set off a civil war within the Republican party.

The trial could also delay Senate business for a few weeks but there was earlier talk about a dual track as Biden tries to confirm his cabinet and works on a stimulus package.

Bookmakers are out with odds of a conviction at about 20%.

