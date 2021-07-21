Schumer: Senate lawmakers are 'close' on infrastructure bill

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Quick progress on infrastructure bill

Democratic leaders want to move forward with a procedural vote on a bipartisan deal today. Schumer said they plan to go ahead with it, suggesting that enough has been agreed with Republicans to make progress.

A deal certainly won't hurt the risk trade but the bigger question is what happens with the reconciliation package that Democrats are working on. That will require votes from all 50 Democratic Senators.

