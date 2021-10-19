Schumer: There is universal agreement on need for Dems to agree this week

Schumer says they want a framework by the end of the week





A 'framework' and a deal aren't necessarily the same thing. The White House yesterday said there was some urgency and this speaks to that. At the same time, politicians never get a deal done until the last second.





He said "The pace has picked up."







He said that Congress can't write the entire bill "in the next few days" but that the goal is "getting a framework done that is agreed upon by 50 senators and 218 House members," according to NBC's Sahil Kapur





Stocks and commodities have been upbeat lately but there's considerable upside if this gets done.

