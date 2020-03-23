Schumer: We're very close to reaching a deal

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

House minority leader

Both parties need to agree on a deal and the holdup now is that Democrats want more money for states and want oversight on a huge slush fund for corporate bailouts.

Signs have been mixed and you can't trust anything until the vote but Chuck Schumer says their goal is to reach a deal today and that they're 'very close'.

The headlines have helped to reverse some market pressure. There is a vote coming up at the top of the hour. He called it 'irrelevant' and said a deal will pass once it's made.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose