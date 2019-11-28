SCMP report that police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University after siege lasting more than 10 days
South China Morning Post with the info:
- Police and firefighters (totalling around 100) entered the university "to remove hazardous items"
- siege began at the campus 11 days ago
Eyee are back on HK and what the US/China relationship implications are following US President Trump signing into law legislation that support protestors:
- Trump signs bill in support of Hong Kong protestors
- 'Risk' FX getting trashed on Trump signing the bill to support HK protestors
- Comment from US President Trump on signing the law in support of Hong Kong protestors
- China comments on the US - a 'complete bully'
- Hong Kong's government says it strongly opposes Trump's signing
- China has said again it will retaliate over Trump signing the Hong Kong bill