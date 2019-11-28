SCMP report that police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University after siege lasting more than 10 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South China Morning Post with the info: 

  • Police and firefighters (totalling around 100)  entered the university "to remove hazardous items"
  • siege began at the campus 11 days ago
Eyee are back on HK and what the US/China relationship implications are following US President Trump signing into law legislation that support protestors:


