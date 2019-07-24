Scotia on the US dollar - further signs the US admin does not want it strong

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg with comments on the USD via Scotiabank, specifically referring to US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in effect disavowing a stong strong dollar policy

Mnuchin has yet to say a strong dollar is in the best interest of the US
  • Mnuchin's lack of comment on this supports "the impression that this administration has broken with the 'strong dollar' mantra" 
  • Such a policy has been in place since the mid 1990s
Scotia remind that:
  • prerogative as Treasury Secretary to set exchange-rate policy
  • "If he's not advocating for a weak dollar now and thinks a strong dollar is important in the longer run, I guess my question is: Why not just stick with the strong dollar 'shtick'?" 

Bloomberg with comments on the USD via Scotiabank, specifically referring to US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in effect disavowing a stong strong dollar policy
Closet gold bug?


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose