Scotia on the US dollar - further signs the US admin does not want it strong

Bloomberg with comments on the USD via Scotiabank, specifically referring to US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in effect disavowing a stong strong dollar policy

Mnuchin has yet to say a strong dollar is in the best interest of the US

Mnuchin's lack of comment on this supports "the impression that this administration has broken with the 'strong dollar' mantra"

Such a policy has been in place since the mid 1990s

Scotia remind that:

prerogative as Treasury Secretary to set exchange-rate policy

"If he's not advocating for a weak dollar now and thinks a strong dollar is important in the longer run, I guess my question is: Why not just stick with the strong dollar 'shtick'?"









Closet gold bug?







