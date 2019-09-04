Scottish judge rules that Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament does not contravene law

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Lord Doherty says that the separation of powers means the courts will not interfere in the matter

No surprises as this was always going to be a long shot. I reckon this may be the only victory that Johnson could be claiming today, though this is as insignificant as it could get.
ForexLive

