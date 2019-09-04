Scottish judge rules that Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament does not contravene law

LON +1
Central Banks
PBOC announces RRR cut of 0.50% w.e.f. 16 September
BOE/TNS August inflation expectations 3.3% vs 3.1% prior
BOJ's Kuroda: Lowering negative rates further is always an option
RBA Governor Lowe - again urges infrastructure investment alongside monetary policy
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0855 (vs. yesterday at 7.0852)