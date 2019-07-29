Search for IMF leader down to three names

Three Europeans in the race

The race to replace Christine Lagarde has been narrowed to 3 names, according to a Bloomberg report.





Former Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn are the finalists.





The race isn't necessarily closed. In fact, the process only opened today and closes on September 6, with October 4 as the internal deadline to complete the process.





It would require a change in IMF bylaws to appoint Georgieva because she is over 65.

