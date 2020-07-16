Atty. Gen. Barr: Urges US firms take a stand against China

Attorney general Barr speaking

It is clear that China seeks not to merely to join ranks of other advanced industrial economies, but to replace them altogether



Urges US firms to take a stand against China saying "if individual companies are afraid to make a stand, there is strength in the numbers"



Over years, US corporations such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, Apple have shown themselves all to willing to collaborate with China's Communist Party



United States is now dangerously dependent on China for rare earth materials



US universities must stand up for each other, refused to let Chinese Communist Party dictate research efforts or suppressed diverse voices

Meanwhile the homeland security department has confirmed that it will extend travel restrictions at US borders with Canada, Mexico until August 20.







Also earlier today is reported that Russia attempted to steal research on potential Covid 19 vaccines. This according to US, Britain and Canada.







* A brain fart calling Barr the Secretary of State.....Sorry.