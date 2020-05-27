Sec of State Pompeo has ended the US sanction waiver on Iran deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Has placed sanctions on two Iranian nuclear officials 

This leaked many hours ago with the usual suspects decrying it as "fake news" - they are currently wiping the egg off their ugly mugs as of now :-D 

This may give some fleeting support to the oil price. But, like I said was flagged earlier. And the oil market focus is elsewhere at present too. 

Earlier:
