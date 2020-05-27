Sec of State Pompeo has ended the US sanction waiver on Iran deal

Has placed sanctions on two Iranian nuclear officials

This leaked many hours ago with the usual suspects decrying it as "fake news" - they are currently wiping the egg off their ugly mugs as of now :-D





This may give some fleeting support to the oil price. But, like I said was flagged earlier. And the oil market focus is elsewhere at present too.





Earlier:

Pompeo reports to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous

"reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong."







