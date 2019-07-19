Second tanker flying Liberian flag now tracking towards Iran in sharp turn

Tanker tracker notes change

A second tanker may also have been seized by Iran. Tanker Tracker notes that its course shifted sharply towards the north and to Iran.





It's named the Mesdar and is UK-owned by flying a Liberian flag.





Iran is saying the UK vessel captured earlier had an incident with another ship. These could be the two ships involved or something else may be afoot. Iran also says the UK vessel is empty and not holding cargo.

