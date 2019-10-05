Second Trump whistleblower weighing whether to step forward

Official has more-direct knowledge of Trump's Ukraine dealings





A second official with more-direct knowledge of Trump's Ukraine dealings is weighing whether to blow the whistle on the President, according to the New York Times.





The second official is among those interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistle-blower, one of the people said.







Mike Pompeo failed to meet Friday's sobpoena deadline to produce Ukraine-related documents, however they are hopeful the documents will come soon.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson criticized the President for asking another country to investigate Joe Biden. "Some Republicans are trying, but there's no way to spin this as a good idea," he said.

Trump ordered cut to national security staff after whistle blower - Bloomberg

The Independent reports vague accusations that foreign countries had booked large blocks of room at Trump hotels and never used them

Republican Senator Ron Johnson said a diplomat told him Trump was withholding Ukraine aid to ensure investigations



