Secretary of State Pompeo: Hopeful talks with North Korea will resume

UK want free trade deal with US as soon as possible



UK wants a Iran nuclear deal the work



Iran must stick to rules-based international system



there is a deal to be done with the EU on Brexit



difficult to move forward if the EU doesn't change deal



UK will manage the risks of a no deal Brexit



determined to make a success of Brexit

There is little reaction in the GBPUSD from the headlines. The GBPUSD is trading just above the 100 hour MA (and has been holding above over the last 4-5 hours).