Secretary of State Pompeo: Hopeful talks with North Korea will resume
Secretary state Pompeo speaking with UKs Foreign Secretary Raab after meetings
UK foreign secretary Raab says:
- hopeful talks with North Korea will resume
- planning for negotiations and a couple of weeks
- US ready to sign UK trade agreement, after Brexit
- Discussed 5G issues with UK's Raab
- UK want free trade deal with US as soon as possible
- UK wants a Iran nuclear deal the work
- Iran must stick to rules-based international system
- there is a deal to be done with the EU on Brexit
- difficult to move forward if the EU doesn't change deal
- UK will manage the risks of a no deal Brexit
- determined to make a success of Brexit