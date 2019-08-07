Secretary of State Pompeo: Hopeful talks with North Korea will resume

Secretary state Pompeo speaking with UKs Foreign Secretary Raab after meetings

  • hopeful talks with North Korea will resume
  • planning for negotiations and a couple of weeks
  • US ready to sign UK trade agreement, after Brexit
  • Discussed 5G issues with UK's Raab

UK foreign secretary Raab says:

  • UK want free trade deal with US as soon as possible
  • UK wants a Iran nuclear deal the work
  • Iran must stick to rules-based international system
  • there is a deal to be done with the EU on Brexit
  • difficult to move forward if the EU doesn't change deal
  • UK will manage the risks of a no deal Brexit
  • determined to make a success of Brexit
There is little reaction in the GBPUSD from the headlines. The GBPUSD is trading just above the 100 hour MA (and has been holding above over the last 4-5 hours).  

