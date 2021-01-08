SEK and NOK to gain against the euro this year
A brief snippet via Capital Economics on the Swedish krona and the Norwegian krone
Forecast both to appreciate against EUR in 2021
- NOK to outdo SEK
- NOK to benefit from oil demand increasing as coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out
- NOK to benefit also from Norway’s central bank likely to be among the first to begin normalizing policy (prospect of monetary tightening should support the currency)
- Sweden's central bank unlikely to begin hiking for several years