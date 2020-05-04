Sell CAD/SEK this week - MUFG

Trade of the week recommendation from Mitsubishi UFJ:





MUFG recommends selling CAD/SEK with a target of 6.8000 with a stop at 7.0800.





"We are recommending a short CAD/SEK trade idea. We are not convinced that the macro divergence is fully reflected in the current value of CAD/SEK which is only around 2-3% lower than at the start of this year despite the price of oil standing over 50% lower. The latest employment report for April should clearly highlight the damage to the Canadian economy this week. If risk sentiment deteriorates, the SEK should also hold up better than CAD. Upward trend line support joining the lows from back in early 2018 comes in around 6.9000," they note.







