'Sell the fact' hits with US equities slated for a decline

Futures down



S&P 500 futures point to an 18 point decline following yesterday's 14-point slide. The selling started late yesterday on a 'sell the fact' on Biden's stimulus. It now heads to the messy process of legislation and all the headline risk is negative.





That said, 'buy the dips' isn't dead. It's just a matter of deciding how large of a dip is big enough.





Given the drops in commodity currencies, we might need to see a bigger drop than this.

