Semiconductor shortage is getting worse - new record high wait time for chips

Via a Bloomberg report on Tuesday US time, citing research by Susquehanna Financial Group :

Chip lead times, the gap between ordering a semiconductor and taking delivery

increased by seven days to 18 weeks in May from the previous month

gap is the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017

gap is now more than four weeks longer than the previous peak in 2018

The generally accepted recipe for inflation (there are others) is:

a lot of money (talking to you, central banks... )

chasing too few products (chip shortage delaying production)

Maybe transitory inflation is going to take a wee bit longer to be, you know, transitory, if this 'gap' data is correct.





The article does differentiate between products, some of which are seeing shrinking gaps, such as automotive chips. And, there is more detail also, link here if you can access it (Bloomberg may be gated)





TSMC is pumping up the volume as best it can



