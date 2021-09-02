Sen. Joe Manchin says Democrats should "hit pause" on $3.5T stimulus

Odds that the package passes drops





The odds of a big Democratic stimulus package passing Congress took a hit today as Senator Joe Manchin said they should "hit the pause button" on the $3.5 trillion plan.





Democrats have no votes to spare in the Senate to pass the bill.





Manchin said earlier this week he was worried about 'runaway inflation'.





There haven't been signs taht the market is overly hung up on this stimulus package, in part because it will need to be paid for and that will mean tax hikes, but I think as we get into the autumn it will be a more tradeable event.

