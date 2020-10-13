Sen Maj Leader McConnell: Senate will vote on targeted coronavirus relief bill

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The focus is on the nomination proceedings for SC Barrett

The Senate Majority Leader McConnell is on the wires saying the Senate will vote on targeted coronavirus relief bill, including new funding for paycheck protection program, when the Senate returns.  

Of course Pelosi wants a comprehensive deal.  As Adam pointed out the clock is ticking until the election and seems a deal is a long shot before then.  Both parties are remaining steadfast to their positions.  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose