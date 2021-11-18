Sen Manchin (D): Is not decided whether to vote for the Build Back Better bill

The House passage would not influence his thinking









US Moderate Senator Manchin (D) says he is not decided on whether to vote to proceed to the Build Back Better bill.





He adds:



Passage of the bill in the House of Representatives would not influence his thinking





The CBO is expected to release their estimates with regard to the "score" on the BBB bill on Friday.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The CBO is expected to release their estimates with regard to the "score" on the BBB bill on Friday.

Manchin along with Arizona Sen. Sinema, are moderate Democrats that hold a lot of power in the Senate due to fact they often are the swing votes given the 50-50 split and the pattern of partisan block voting by the GOP. Sinema has indicated support for the Build Back Better bill but you never know.