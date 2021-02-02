Sen Manchin says he will vote in favor of Democrats' budget plan

....but commits to bipartisan process

Expect to hear a lot about Manchin in the next two years because he's most-likely to split with his party.

Be careful with these headlines because I'm not totally clear on what he's committed to here without seeing the full Q&A but he says he's committed to a bipartisan 'process' but will vote for the bill.

That sound like openness to give-and-take but ultimately, it's getting done.

Goldman and JPMorgan were out today with upbeat comments on stimulus:

"These developments suggest upside risk to our $1.1 trillion assumption for additional fiscal stimulus, though we expect the final number will be lower than the $1.9 trillion envisioned in the budget resolution."
JPM:

"US fiscal optimism is warranted and a bill appears very likely to pass by March. ... JPM believes the bill will total around $900bn as we see some of the initial proposals downsized or eliminated."


