Sen. McConnell: Need pro growth policies to jump start economy
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaking on the Senate floor
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking on the Senate floor. He says
- need solutions to pivot to phased reopening
- need pro-growth policies to jump start economy
- Republicans will insist on liability protections
Last week, it was reported that McConnell opposed additional infrastructure spending on a conference call with Republican senators.
He told Senators "We need to keep the White House in the box".
It is unclear what "pro-growth" policies that McConnell refers.
Pres. Trump over the weekend said that the the next stimulus would need to include a payroll tax reduction for workers. Payroll taxes are withheld from workers' wages and are used to fund government programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
Cutting payroll taxes would not help those who need the most help - the unemployed. Plus the payroll taxes are used to help fund so security Medicare, two programs that cannot afford less funding.