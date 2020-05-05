Sen. McConnell: Need pro growth policies to jump start economy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking on the Senate floor. He says



need solutions to pivot to phased reopening



need pro-growth policies to jump start economy



Republicans will insist on liability protections



Last week, it was reported that McConnell opposed additional infrastructure spending on a conference call with Republican senators.





He told Senators "We need to keep the White House in the box".





It is unclear what "pro-growth" policies that McConnell refers.



