Sen. McConnell: No bill will be put forward on the floor without liability protection
Senate Majority Leader McConnell
the US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is on the wires saying:
- no bill will be put on floor without liability protection
- liability provision is not for businesses only
- 0 chance that America can get back to normal without liability protection
- Meadows and Mnuchin to lead talks with Democrats
- hopes non-Covid measures are removed from stimulus
- done the best we can developing GOP consensus
Needless to say, if the administration is encouraging schools to open, and they do, they would likely need liability protection as well. They also protect nonprofits and churches.
Meanwhile Sec. Mnuchin says progress is being made in stimulus talks.
From the other side of the aisle, Pelosi, Schumer say:
- GOP proposal a sad statement of their values