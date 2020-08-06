Sen. McConnell: Still at odds over how much aid is needed

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on CNBC

Still at odds over how much aid is needed



not sure about timing but believe a deal will get done



need to discontinue paying people a bonus to not work



both sides agree economy need to boost



coronavirus bill needs liability protection for companies



the GOP has more earmarked for education than the Dems



The PPP program needs to desperately be renewed. This is not in the Democratic bill at all



we can now more accurately carve crafted proposal to take care of the economy

my view is we still needed to do more although there are members to don't think more is needed



