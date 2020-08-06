Sen. McConnell: Still at odds over how much aid is needed
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on CNBC
- Still at odds over how much aid is needed
- not sure about timing but believe a deal will get done
- need to discontinue paying people a bonus to not work
- both sides agree economy need to boost
- coronavirus bill needs liability protection for companies
- the GOP has more earmarked for education than the Dems
- The PPP program needs to desperately be renewed. This is not in the Democratic bill at all
- we can now more accurately carve crafted proposal to take care of the economy
- my view is we still needed to do more although there are members to don't think more is needed
Nancy Pelosi will be speaking on CNBC as well this morning