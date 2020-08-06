Sen. McConnell: Still at odds over how much aid is needed

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on CNBC

  • Still at odds over how much aid is needed
  • not sure about timing but believe a deal will get done
  • need to discontinue paying people a bonus to not work
  • both sides agree economy need to boost
  • coronavirus bill needs liability protection for companies
  • the GOP has more earmarked for education than the Dems
  • The PPP program needs to desperately be renewed. This is not in the Democratic bill at all
  • we can now more accurately carve crafted proposal to take care of the economy
  • my view is we still needed to do more although there are members to don't think more is needed
Nancy Pelosi will be speaking on CNBC as well this morning
