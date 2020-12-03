Sen. Minority Leader Schumer: McConnell does not seem inclined to compromise
Stocks dip a bitA headline from Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says:
- Sen McConnell does not seem inclined to compromise.
He added:
- warns of double-dip recession without stimulus package
- additional funding for vaccine distribution is crucial
- already closer to deal because of bipartisan aid talks
the US stocks have dipped a bit on the headline but remain positive:
- S&P index is up 3.43 points or 0.09% of 3672.36. That is down from a high of 3681.45
- NASDAQ index is up 33.1 point or 0.27% at 12383. That is down from 12439.02
- Dow is up 135 points or 0.45% at 30018. That is down from a high of 30070.50..