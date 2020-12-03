Sen. Minority Leader Schumer: McConnell does not seem inclined to compromise

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Stocks dip a bit

A headline from Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says:
  • Sen McConnell does not seem inclined to compromise.
He added:
  • warns of double-dip recession without stimulus package
  • additional funding for vaccine distribution is crucial
  • already closer to deal because of bipartisan aid talks
the US stocks have dipped a bit on the headline but remain positive:
  • S&P index is up 3.43 points or 0.09% of 3672.36. That is down from a high of 3681.45
  • NASDAQ index is up 33.1 point or 0.27% at 12383. That is down from 12439.02
  • Dow is up 135 points or 0.45% at 30018. That is down from a high of 30070.50..
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose